GREENSBORO — It was chilly Wednesday afternoon, a brisk wind blowing through LeBauer Park and across the city’s temporary ice rink.
And although Mirai Nagasu is a two-time winter Olympian, she’s a Southern Californian at heart, born and raised in the suburbs east of downtown Los Angeles in the sunny, warm San Gabriel Valley.
So she was cold, bundled up in a Team USA down jacket emblazoned with the 2010 Vancouver Games logo as she spoke about next month’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Nagasu competed in both of figure skating’s nationals held previously in Greensboro, placing third in 2011 and 10th in 2015 when she hurt her knee in a fall during her free skate.
Nagasu, the first American woman to land a triple Axel jump in an Olympics, is 26 years old now and missed the season after hip surgery. She won’t compete at the Coliseum in January, but she’ll be here with U.S. Figure Skating to promote the sport she loves.
Just like she did this afternoon at the LeBauer Park rink, when Nagasu took time to answer five questions …
How has your role changed since your first nationals in Greenboro in 2011?
“It’s been great to still be a part of the skating community. It’s something I want to give back to on a constant basis. So even though I haven’t competed in a while, I’ve still been involved through coaching and doing as much (publicity) as I can with U.S. Figure Skating. Because, ultimately, I love being a part of Team USA in any shape or form. To be able to share my knowledge and hopefully help the next generation is very important and meaningful to me.”
What do you remember most from your two nationals here?
“I mostly remember the fan zone in Greensboro. When we weren’t competing, there was always something to do for the fans and for the skaters. That’s great promotion for local businesses as well as for the skaters. It gives us something to do outside of competing. It’s nice to have those moments with our friends and competitors is something that remains in our memories forever. … It’s especially important to remember that as elite athletes, we might not always remember every time we skated with some of the younger kids, but those might be times they were encouraged by us.”
What’s the vibe of nationals like?
“It’s extremely stressful, especially for younger kids. The whole season boils down to those accumulative 10 minutes on the ice, where our World team and Four Continents team slots are chosen. … But at the same time, it is almost like going to a reunion. We all know each other. And it’s nice to see how we’ve grown since last year. Most of the people I’ve grown up with I’ll see at nationals. It’s exciting to see them. I used to have a job to do in competing at the same time. But it’s my favorite event. Whenever you do something worthwhile there’s stress and pressure, and to overcome that is so rewarding.”
Greensboro’s venue allows the main rink, practice rink and FanFest to all be under one roof at the Coliseum complex. What’s that like for the competitors?
“It’s so, so nice. I know for me, especially, working on my mental strength I like visualize things. To be able to go into the practice rink, then walk over to the main rink and just sit in the stands of the actual arena to visualize my performance was really important to me. It gave me a head start. I’d beat the crowds, sit there in peace and quiet, and do my visual exercises. … And for the fans, too, to be able to see the practices and watch how hard the skaters work is neat. You don’t always have the performance you want to have, but the fans saw how much work you put in through practices, and that’s important.”
We’re about six weeks out now. Who are you looking forward to seeing compete?
“I’m very biased and love watching the ladies skating. To see Alyssa Liu take the title last year at 13 years old was really impressive. But I understand the difficulty of maintaining that position as the champion. Brady Tennell went to her first Grand Prix final this season, and to see Mariah Bell medal at her Grand Prix, it’s made for a really exciting season. It’s kind of a competition between technical elements versus components. I’m excited to see how it all plays out.”
