Pete Fisch has been named the team president for the High Point Rockers, an independent baseball team entering its season season.
Fisch will oversee the day-to-day operations as he takes over for Ken Lahner, who resigned in August of 2019.
For the last five years Fisch was an associate athletics director at Wake Forest where he was in charge of guest experience and oversaw the operations of the Joel Coliseum and the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Rockers team and look forward to working with this staff, the board and the community,” Fisch said in a statement. “Last year was a phenomenal inaugural season and now we have a chance to continue building on that success. BB&T Point is truly a catalyst for growth in the area and offers an intimate setting with all the modern amenities.”
Fisch spent 11 years working for Beaver Sports Properties, serving as the liaison to the Charlotte Knights, the New Orleans Zephyrs and the Hickory Crawdads. He also was an associate tournament director for the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, a PGA Tour Champions Tour tournament.
He got his start in professional baseball in 1989 working as the director of stadium concessions for the Columbus Astros, a minor-league team in Columbus, Ga.
