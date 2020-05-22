About: Children running track from ages 8-14.
Where: Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
Status: Winston-Salem program plans to open Sunday; Greensboro program wants to host summer workouts starting in late June.
Normal dates: Spring running series was pushed back a week.
Making it safe: Coaches will have smaller groups of children to work with on the track in Winston-Salem. There won’t be any large group of children running in a confined area. Also, no equipment, such as cones, batons, javelin or shot put, will be used. Plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.
What they're saying: "There are so many camps that will likely not be held; we’re fortunate in track to be outside and we can limit the number of kids in one place. We’ve pushed our spring series back a week and if we can get to Phase Two then we will start on Sunday. We usually have around 80 to 100 kids but we only have a few signed up as of now.” – Robyn McElwee, a certified track coach and the founder of Crazy Running, which is in its 12th year.
– JOHN DELL
First Tee of the Triad
About: A series of golf camps and classes for boys and girls ages 7 to 18, The First Tee uses golf to teach core character values, healthy habits and life skills.
Where: 11 counties including Guilford and Forsyth.
Status: Active.
Normal dates: Summer season begins June 1 (online registration open at TheFirstTeeTriad.org) and runs through the start of the school year.
Making it safe: Full schedule of 24 camps has been pared down to “about a dozen” according to Mike Barber, the group’s president. First Tee follows CDC and local guidelines including use of hand sanitizer and masks. Golf lends itself to social distancing, and players remain 6 feet apart on course and practice ranges. No touching of flag sticks. In addition, the First Tee has established virtual classes through its website with at-home physical activities and practices.
Effects of the pandemic: The First Tee canceled its spring after-school season to comply with CDC and local community guidelines. It has reduced its staff from 10 to six summer instructors running camps and tournaments.
What they’re saying: “We are available to do more summer camps for any organizations at a location near them. We are providing some golf activities for YMCAs in the Triad, for Boys & Girls Clubs in the Triad, and we can certainly do more of those. … Look, we will follow the (safety) guidelines to a tee — no pun intended. All kids should be able to play golf, learn the game and have the opportunity to come to a golf course. Because we see, in the worst of times, an outdoor activity that’s much like walking through a park and it’s still available to people.” — Mike Barber, First Tee of the Triad president and CEO.
– JEFF MILLS
