Frances Tiafoe has had a number of memorable victories in his short career as a professional tennis player.
There was that thrilling win against boyhood idol Juan Martin del Potro in the second round of Delray Beach, Fla., last year en route to his first ATP Tour title.
Earlier this year at the Australian Open, he knocked off two seeded players — No. 5 Kevin Anderson and No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov.
Two years ago Tiafoe notched his first win against a top 10 player with a stunning victory against world No. 7 Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati.
Those were all great wins for Tiafoe and there will certainly be many more to come in the next decade or so, but by his own admission, perhaps his most memorable victory came right here at the Winston-Salem Open four years ago.
Tiafoe arrived here with a ranking of No. 275, which meant he had to go through qualifying in order to get into the main draw. Tiafoe won three qualifying matches in two days to set the stage for a first-round match against James Duckworth of Australia.
“Crazy, crazy, crazy,” said Tiafoe, when asked what he remembered about that match. “I must have had at least 20 aces that day and the crowd was going wild.”
The match was played on an outside court with little seating in this area of the Wake Forest Tennis Complex and by the time Tiafoe had completed his 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) victory for his first ATP Tour victory, the fans were at least 10 deep, all trying to get a glimpse of the action.
“The fans really helped me that day,” Tiafoe said. “The crowd was just unbelievable.”
Tiafoe is back at the Winston-Salem Open as the No. 10 seed, receiving one of the tournament’s four wild cards. He will play either Jeremy Chardy of France or qualifier Raymond Sarmiento of the United States in a second-round match on Tuesday.
After arriving on Friday, Tiafoe has already gotten in several days of practice, as he tries to put a halt to a recent slide that has seen his ATP Tour ranking drop from a career high of 29 in February of this year to its current No. 52.
“It’s really been an up-and-down season for me but with seven or eight more tournaments to go until the end of the season, I want to make a push and end up strong,” he said. “I am trying to be more consistent with my first serve. I think I am at my best when I am coming forward and putting pressure on the other guy.”
Tiafoe is solid from the baseline but staying back and engaging in long rallies is not his game. He likes to get to the net and end the point quickly. And according to Zack Evenden, his coach, that’s been an area of focus during their recent practice sessions.
“Frances doesn’t want to be at the back of the court these days,” Evenden said. “People are machines out there. Players like John Millman and (Andreas) Seppi and (Danill) Medvedev — these guys can go all day from the back of the court. Our goal is for Frances to come in and put the ball away (at the net).”
Evenden is a native of Great Britain and played collegiately at Florida A&M. He has been working with Tiafoe since just after the 2017 U.S. Open and the pairing seems to be going well.
“It’s been just great,” he said. “There’s been a lot of highs and a few lows as well. It’s a journey. Frances is a great kid and works really hard. He has so much natural talent, so much athleticism. There are so many areas in his game he can improve on. As good as he is now, there is so much more to come.”
Tiafoe’s only ATP Tour title came last year in Delray Beach, Fla., where he defeated Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-1, 6-4 in the final. While Tiafoe’s main goal here is preparation for next week’s U.S. Open, he’s not using the Winston-Salem Open as a mere warmup.
“I am here to play matches but I am here to win the tournament, too,” he said. “I will have more than enough legs for New York. I would love to be here on Saturday holding up the trophy. Two American titles, that would be nice.”
No matter how much success he has here, Tiafoe is a big fan of the Winston-Salem Open.
“I love this place,” he said. “Everything is really close, everything is really convenient. And there’s nothing too stressful here. It’s really lowkey before the storm up in New York.”