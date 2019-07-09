Dominik Fejt will return the Carolina Thunderbirds' roster for another season, according to a statement released by the team Tuesday.
The Czech Republic native becomes the seventh player to re-sign with the Thunderbirds following their run through the Federal Prospects Hockey League that ended in a Commissioner's Cup title last year. Fejt is the second defenseman to return to the roster.
According to the statement, goalie Christian Pavlas has signed with HC Nove Zamky within the Slovak Tipsport Liga — a professional hockey league in Slovakia — after two seasons with the Thunderbirds. He was named the league's goaltender of the year in March, after finishing the season with a .932 save percentage and 30-3 record during the 2018-19 season.
Fejt's return marks the beginning of his third year with the team. His career with the Thunderbirds spans 67 games, stretching back to the 2017-18 season — the franchise's inaugural year in the league.
He racked up six goals and 26 assists over the course of his career with the Thunderbirds. Fejt also had an assist in four games played during the team's league championship victory over the Elmira (N.Y.) Enforcers in April, which was the first hockey title won by a team from Winston-Salem in three decades. Fejt also amassed 200 penalty minutes last year.