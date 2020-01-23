fd
FPHL Graphic

Western Division

Carolina 23-3

Port Huron 15-9

Danville 17-10

Columbus 10-15

Battle Creek 1-30

Eastern Division

Danbury 18-8

Watertown 29-14

Elmira 13-12

Mentor 14-15

Delaware 8-19

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

