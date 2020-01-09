FPHL Standings
Western Division
Carolina 20-3
Port Huron 12-7
Danville 13-10
Columbus 6-14
Battle Creek 1-25
Eastern Division
Danbury 16-5
Watertown 14-8
Mentor 13-12
Elmira 10-12
Delaware 7-16
