The Winston-Salem Dash returned home to BB&T Ballpark on Friday night and dropped the first game of a three-game set to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 6-2.
The Dash fell to 60-51 on the season and 22-25 in the second half.
Two big innings by the Woodpeckers turned out to be more than the Dash could overcome.
Fayetteville grabbed 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Chandler Taylor scored on a double by Ross Adolph. Winston-Salem responded in the third with an RBI single by designated hitter Andrew Vaughn that scored left fielder J.J. Muno. Later in the third, catcher Carlos Perez drove in left fielder Steele Walker, giving the Dash a 2-1 lead.
That was the last lead the Dash would have.
In the top of the fifth, the Woodpeckers scored three runs on Miguelangel Sierra’s three-run home run off Dash starter Konnor Pilkington that gave the Woodpeckers a 4-2 lead.
Pilkington, a lefty, finished his night after five innings, giving up four runs on four hits in his 15th start of the season for Winston-Salem.
Fayetteville tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth, making the final 6-2.
The Dash takes on the Woodpeckers (56-61) again tonight at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.