The Fans' Challenge is one of the most popular events throughout the season at Bowman Gray, and it could be in play this Saturday for the 100-lap Modified race. In 100-lap Modified races at Bowman Gray the top four qualifiers have the opportunity to go to the back of the field with the opportunity to move from the back to finish in the top four. If one or more of the drivers finishes in the top four they can win all or part of at least $3,000.
Burt Myers won the first Fans' Challenge, winning $3,000, and Jonathan Brown won the second $3,000 Challenge. However, only Lee Jeffreys took the last Challenge and he didn't win the money. Therefore, the prize money has increased to $6,000 for this week's final 100-lap Modified race.