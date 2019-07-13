Dylan Ward has had an up and down season in the Sportsman Division at Bowman Gray. However, he keeps winning.
Ward won the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday night for his fourth win of the year. However, he started the race in sixth place after three finishes of 16th, 15th and 13th earlier in the season. But since June 15, Ward has won four times, plus a fifth, a seventh, and after starting 16th in the second 20-lap race after the Madhouse Scramble, finished 11th in the second race.
In the first race, Ward held off Justin Taylor for the win. Kyle Southern was third, Tommy Neal was fourth and Derek Stoltz was fifth.
“I’ve got to thank Justin a lot,” Ward said of Taylor. “We were about to pass the whole time, really. He pulled over and let me go, I know he did. He’s points racing, but I definitely appreciate it. Then it got slick there at the end with all the radiator (fluid) stuff.”
In the second 20-lap Sportsman race, Ross Dalton won the race and held off Neal. Wesley Thompson finished third, followed by Taylor and Stoltz.
The 100-lap Modified race was the featured race Saturday night and Jonathan Brown won and captured his first win the year. Brown defeated James Civali, Burt Myers, Brandon Ward and Daniel Yates. In addition, Myers took over first place in the points standings after trailing Tim Brown by 10 points before the race. Jonathan Brown moved to second, four points behind Myers and six points ahead of Tim Brown. Civali is fourth, just 15 points behind Myers.
Corey Rose won the scheduled 20-lap Street Stock race that was shortened to 19 laps because of time. Rose held off the father-son duo of David Creed and Jacob Creed for the win.
Joel Stewart won the 15-lap Stadium Stock “B” race after defeating Blake Spears. Josh Osborne was third, Jeff Houston was fourth and Connor Keaton was fifth.
And in the 15-lap Stadium Stock “A” race Brandon Brendle defeated A.J. Sanders for the win. Grayson Keaton was third, Chuck Wall was fourth and Tyler McDonald was fifth.