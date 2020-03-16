Some consider this to be a call to arms, while others see it as a call to sit on the couch. On the first weekend of our lives without sports, we all had choices to make.
I chose to go fishing. Well, actually, I watched fishing until I couldn’t stand it any longer, then I went fishing.
So technically, we have one sport that continues in the midst of the coronavirus scare. You can watch it live on majorleaguefishing.com, and it’s pretty good if you’re into bass fishing.
.@JATKINSFISHING broke the MLF record for biggest bass with this 10-pound, 8-ounce Lake Fork, Texas largemouth! #BassProTour #MLFlakefork pic.twitter.com/FE8XDBPKvS— Major League Fishing (@MajorLeagueFish) March 14, 2020
Eventually it’s going to make you want to go fishing or go crazy, though.
In this time of social distancing, it’s a smart and healthy choice of entertainment. It’s not the real thing, but it beats sitting on the couch watching reruns of old sporting events.
Which I refuse to do.
From now until whenever, I’m done watching sports. No ESPN, no Fox Sports, no ACC Network. It’s car shows and fishing shows, yard work and reading. And when the conditions are right, I’m going to fire up the trolling motor and hang out with the bass.
I met about 10 of them this weekend.
The decision to not watch any sports shows wasn’t planned. I didn’t leave the ACC Tournament last week thinking I would or wouldn’t go home and watch the usual shows. I just don’t miss them.
I never went without "PTI" in the evenings before, much to the dismay of my wife. I usually watched "Around the Horn," too. But even before the shutdown of all the normal spring sports, I never watched the classic channels. I just have no interest in watching something that’s already happened.
A week or so back – it seems like months now – I found myself watching the playbacks of the UNC-Duke games, but I was just looking at myself on press row and trying to find old friends, some of whom are no longer with us.
But that got old, too.
So now it’s watching somebody rebuild a V-8 engine or restoring an old Dodge or watching Bill Dance landing lunkers or the Bass Pro Tour, which is on Lake Fork in Texas this week.
The next stop is in Raleigh for those keeping score at home, which we all are now.
It was interesting to see how my friends and colleagues handled the first weekend without sports in our lives, and the general consensus is they all went insane and then got over it. Most of them, anyway.
Some created their own NCAA brackets then posted them on Twitter, where they quickly learned that nobody cared. The guys from Raleigh, bless their hearts, did an entire March Madness selection show.
I did watch that.
So we all did that we had to do, and some of us got some yard work done and some of us learned how to take out a 318 V-8 engine and replace it with a 383 Hemi and some of learned how to flip a frog into matted grass and some of us found a new laydown on the lake that’s already holding bass.
Just maybe, on the first weekend without sports, one of us did all of those things.
And then I caught my wife’s cold.
