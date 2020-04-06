Like NASCAR before it, the PGA Tour and the sport of golf has decided to play on.
But will it happen?
In a matter of minutes this morning, the Masters, the Tour, the USGA and Wyndham all released statements about a new schedule that would push the sport into November.
While the Tour is hoping for a mid-June start, some tournaments in May are still pretending they’re going to play. Common sense tells you they’re not.
“I think that’s a little too optimistic,” Wyndham Championship director Mark Brazil said. “If they could do it just for TV, that could be an option. We’ll see how it goes, but that would be a little surprising to me.”
If we have a golf season at all would be surprising.
The Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte is one of nine PGA Tour events already canceled. The British Open was canceled today.
So any talk of schedules come with an asterisk.
NASCAR had planned to re-start its season at Martinsville in early May, but it has since said that the target has now been pushed back to Charlotte in late May.
Don’t count on that, either.
The reality is that sports is on hold right now. And any plans for scheduling any events is simply for just that. Planning.
“I would call this year a huge success if we were actually able to have our tournament,” Brazil said. “I’m optimistic, and so is the Tour about us playing in August and beyond. But you never know. We’ve got to have good news come to us before that’s a possibility.”
Right now, any good news is for the good of mankind, not sports. When our time comes, and we can return to the ballparks and the stadiums and the race tracks, we’ll know it.
It won’t be because of a schedule.
Sporting entities have been slow to realize this, or at least slow to admit it. Football coaches calling for summer practices are delusional. We’re not playing any contact sports in the foreseeable future. Let’s be honest, when we do get back to playing games, football is the very last game we’re going to play.
The high and mighty NFL will not make that call. Doctors and scientists and epidemiologists will decide when the football games kicko off.
Deep down, the PGA Tour and NASCAR know this. Today’s announcement was more about sponsors and tournament committees and cities, so that they can be prepared for whatever is going to happen this summer, this fall and beyond.
Golf and stock-car racing are two sports that can see a time when the events can start back, likely without fans. But not other sports that require close quarters and contact, sports literally that draw blood.
If anything, those organizations should be making similar announcements that end the lunatic discussions of sports returning any time soon. At some point, and the sooner the better, we need to start having the conversation about losing the rest of the year in sports.
The last thing we need is false hope of games being played.
Let’s get through the next two weeks and then the next two months, and then we can talk about summertime sports.
Today’s announcements from all the golfing entities was about as hopeful as we can be. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll have golf again this year. The Wyndham is perfectly poised, yet again, to be up and running when the time comes. A new date is nothing new for our golf tournament.
But as we head into what could be the worst month anyone in this country has ever seen, let’s hope for each other and not the Green Bay Packers. Let’s hope for the best and prepare for the worst.
We’ve just gone a month in this country without sports.
And the sun will still come up tomorrow.
