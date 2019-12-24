I’m not a big fan of lists, especially this time of year. In fact, if you see a list of Christmas gifts on a reporter’s notepad somewhere between Chapel Hill and Boone, well, just don’t tell my wife.
This is the last week of the decade though, so maybe one more list won’t hurt. By the way, did this decade have a name? If it did I must’ve missed it.
The Twenty-teens? The Tweens? Maybe this decade just didn’t need a name.
Time is funny that way. We think of the present as a finished product when in reality it’s just a day on a long list of days, with history behind us and ahead of us.
Christmas Day is different, though. We pause on this day to be with family, to feast and to exchange gifts among those lucky enough to be on someone else’s list.
A wise man once told me to always keep a list in your pocket. I’ve always followed that advice, though I have a long history of finding them in the dryer all wadded up in a faded paper ball. Come to think of it, that might be where my Christmas list is right now.
Anyway, someone else once told me never make a short story long. Probably an editor.
So here we go. One last list for a decade with no name:
The best sporting event of the decade took three days to finish, resulted in changing the rules of the sport and involved a guy from Greensboro. John Isner’s epic Wimbledon win over Nicholas Mahut ended with a timeless score.
6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3), 70-68.
The worst sporting event of the decade took no time at all. Duke never made it to Carolina, though all the refs and sportswriters made it through the snowstorm. Sort of. There are still burned-out cars on the streets of Raleigh. And has anyone seen Jabari Parker?
There were so many games and moments in sports that it’s hard to rank them in any order, so let’s just make a list of those we remember off the top of our heads:
Derek Jeter’s game-winning single in his final at-bat in Yankee Stadium.
Atlanta blows a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl 51, and New England adds another page in its history book. Right next to its book of criminal activities.
Usain Bolt.
American Pharoah.
Zion’s shoe.
Philly Special.
Tiger at the Masters.
Auburn’s “Kick-six.”
The Cubbies, grrrrr.
The Cam dap.
Steph Curry. Pick a moment.
UMBC over UVa.
UVa over Texas Tech
Lehigh.
Mercer.
Snedeker’s 59.
Jimmie Johnson’s 7th.
David Freese. (Go Redbirds).
Clemson 44, Alabama 16.
Madison Bumgarner.
LeBron and “The Decision.”
Caniacs.
Enter Sandman.
The ice bucket challenge.
Lewis Hamilton.
Brooks Koepka.
Villanova.
David Freese. Oh, did I mention that one already?
Go Redbirds.
Chase at the Roval.
Big Rock (it's a fishing tournament).
Launch angle. Load management. Analytics. (All bad).
Kathleen Baker. Michael Phelps. Katie Ledecky. (All good).
Ron Rivera.
Kemba Walker.
Kyle Busch.
OK, that’s it. I’m exhausted.
I’m sure I’ve missed a few, maybe a few hundred. Feel free to add to the list. Oh, and I’m serious about that notepad. You’ll know it when you see it.
The list says:
Gift card.
Gift card.
Vodka.
Gift card.
Gift card.
Gift card.
Tonic water.
Here’s hoping everyone gets everything on their list this year. Here’s hoping we make it to the end of the decade without forgetting it.
Merry Christmas, y’all. Cheers.
