GREENSBORO — This isn’t your grandfather’s ACC Tournament. Nor is it any of your relatives’ tournament.
At long last, this is Leonard Hamilton’s ACC Tournament. And he has let it be known that no one from his extended family scattered across his home state needs to call him this week. He’s going to be busy.
Hamilton, the longtime Florida State coach, arrives in Greensboro on Tuesday well ahead of his team’s game Thursday in the noon quarterfinal against the Miami-Clemson winner. He’ll bring his program here early to relax and prepare and maybe even revel in what has been a very satisfying season for the 71-year-old native of Gastonia.
“I don’t know if I’m just a dead pan, but this is a business trip,” he said this morning.” I don’t have time for visits or phone calls. They know to give me my space.”
Hamilton now deserves his space alongside the rest of the ACC’s old-school coaches. He comes here as the coach of the regular-season champions, a first for Florida State, and he comes here as the ACC coach of the year, the third time he’s been honored and one of nine ACC coaches all-time to win it three or more times.
Like the other aging coaches on the league’s current Mount Rushmore, he knows what it takes to get to the top, and like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jim Boeheim, he has no immediate plans to come down.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Hamilton said. “Actually as long as I can pronounce the names on the back of the jersey and don’t get my players mixed up, and as long as I can crawl up on a ladder and cut a net down, I’ll stay.”
Hamilton cut down the nets in Atlanta in 2012 for the school’s only ACC Tournament championship. He wore one around his neck Saturday when FSU took down Boston College in the last regular-season game, finally doing something he’d been trying to do since he arrived in Tallahassee in 2002.
It only seems as if he’s been there forever.
Hamilton began his career as an assistant at Austin Peay in 1971 after a playing career that started at then-Gastonia Ashley High School and Gaston Community College. Then for 12 years, he was an assistant under Joe B. Hall at Kentucky.
He was a head coach at Oklahoma State and Miami before a one-year stint coaching the NBA Washington Wizards. Only then did the veteran coach arrive in the ACC, coaching a style of basketball right out of something from District 26 days, a free-wheeling, tough style of basketball using players no one else wanted or saw value in.
Hamilton fooled them and then he schooled them, and now, all these years later, he has a program like no other.
“It’s worked,” he said. “We’ve come to the conclusion that depth is the key. There’s a certain amount of luck involved in a good season, because injuries are going to happen. Something always happens, whether it’s guys getting hurt of having emotional losses of relatives or just stubbing your toe.”
Hamilton’s teams have stubbed their toes for years, thus he’s never gotten the attention nor the credit he deserves.
This year, he has a team unlike any other in the league or the country, a free-wheeling, tough team that is deep and talented and comes at you in waves.
Hamilton is bringing the top-seeded team in the ACC, the fourth-ranked team in the country, to Greensboro. This is indeed his time, and just maybe it’s his tournament – this one, and the one after that.
Next year, look out.
Hamilton is bringing in four- and five-star recruits now, and he’s going to unleash them on the league from Tobacco Road to Mount Rushmore.
The Seminoles have arrived, with nets hanging from their necks and trophies collecting on their shelves, And their 71-year-old coach is just getting started.
“I’m staying,” he said. “I have good health and tremendous energy, and I still love coaching young men. I’m going to do it as long as I can.”
FSU gets two days off before taking the court in front of fans and friends and family, who know not to bother Uncle Leonard.
At least until he crawls up on that ladder on Saturday.
