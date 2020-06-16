Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove his entire career in the shadow of his famous father. Today, he walked into the light forever.
Junior, as he has been affectionately known to race fans the world over, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.
He deserves this. There’s always been an argument from some that his career doesn’t equal that of many already in the Hall, even some yet to be inducted. But what Earnhardt brought to the sport, indeed continues to bring, is a face and a legacy, a man who carried the sport when no one else could.
He won 26 times at the Cup level after having won two Xfinity Series titles. From the earliest days of the induction process, it was emphasized that the Hall would be inclusive of all series, all forms of NASCAR racing and all the many contributors in the racing industry.
Earnhardt checks a lot of boxes.
He said he was watching the NBC broadcast of the announcement while taping his Dale Jr. Download podcast.
“I was glad to see my face pop up on that screen,” he told NBC. “I wasn’t nervous. I had a root canal today and I was probably more nervous about that. But then when the show came on, suddenly I was really nervous.”
Besides the wins and titles, Earnhardt won the Cup series most popular driver award 15 times, winning it every single year from 2003 to 2017.
Now a successful team owner, a broadcaster and an ambassador for the sport, he will forever be "Junior" in the eyes of the fans and the industry, but he’ll never be in his late father’s shadow again.
Earnhardt was one of three inducted into the Hall, going in along with modified driver Mike Sefanik, who passed away in a plane crash last year, and Alabama racer Red Farmer, who is still racing in his 80s.
Former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco executive Ralph Seagraves, who along with fellow Wilkes County native Junior Johnson helped introduce the tobacco company to NASCAR in the early '70s, was named the Landmark Award winner.
Seagraves had been approached by Johnson to sponsor his cars in 1969 when the RJR marketing exec had a bigger plan. Why not sponsor the entire sport?
Thus, the Winston Cup Series was born.
For more than 30 years, the sport of stock-car racing was basically run right out of downtown Winston-Salem.
The announcement felt like a closing of a chapter in NASCAR, a final nod to Seagraves and Winston, an inclusive induction of Stefanik and Farmer, the latter sometimes a thorn in NASCAR’s side, and of course Junior himself.
A great day for Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also a great day for racing. Not just the Cup series but all forms of racing.
