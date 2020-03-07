DURHAM — At the end of a long and winding regular season in the ACC, Duke blew the top off its own arena and dropped UNC to the bottom of the rubble.
A great basketball game capped an odd season that saw Florida State win the league on the final day, but the 89-76 loss by Carolina left the Heels limping into the ACC Tournament as the last-place team.
A staggering late run by Duke sealed Carolina’s fate and sent the Heels back to Chapel Hill for a short rest. On Tuesday, they have a game in Greensboro.
Duke shook free from UNC in the final game of a season most will forget in the ACC and beyond. But now the league will be thrown together one more time for a week like no other.
The ACC Tournament is coming home.
The Blue Devils held a reunion of sorts, inviting some 25 former players back for the Carolina game, from Christian Laettner and Grant Hill to Kenny Dennard and Randy Denton. It was an old-school homecoming for a day like no other.
The annual UNC-Duke game always ends the ACC regular season, and it rarely disappoints. This time around, it was the season before it that disappointed.
Now 14 of the 15 teams will meet in the Greensboro Coliseum for a homecoming and then an uncertain sendoff. How many ACC schools will play more games after that, and where they will play, is anyone’s guess.
Duke will be the ACC's fourth seed when it arrives on Thursday, but the Blue Devils could yet be playing for a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. While it seems three schools – Kansas, Gonzaga and Baylor – have the top seeds locked up, somebody has to be the fourth. An ACC championship would likely be enough.
But can Duke win it all?
At times in this wild season, the Blue Devils appeared to be one of the best teams in the country, but strange losses seemed to come at strange times, and Duke will go to Greensboro as confused as anyone as to whether it can hold it together for another week.
Florida State and Virginia are surging, playing their best basketball at the right time. Louisville continues to confound, but the Cardinals might have more talent than any team in the country.
The key might end up being the bracket.
Duke could end up playing its first tournament game against fifth-seeded N.C. State in what would be a charged coliseum full of State fans, and then if they do get past the Pack, top-seeded FSU could be waiting.
The lower bracket appears to be drawn up for a Louisville-Virginia rematch, and their game earlier today was classic.
The top five seeds could end up in the NCAA Tournament, though State likely needs a decent showing in Greensboro to get the invitation. Anyone else would need to win it to steal a bid.
That includes Carolina, which has never been looking up from the bottom in an ACC Tournament. For years, Coach Roy Williams has called the event “a cocktail party.” This time, Williams knows Carolina has to be the last team standing, sober and upright. It’s more likely, almost certain in fact, that UNC will stagger to a fall this week, ending the worst season in a generation in what will ultimately be a season to forget.
There will be good memories for one team, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that Duke takes the ACC Tournament more seriously than any other program. Coach Mike Krzyzewski will insist his team win it.
He knows that a run to Saturday would definitely turn Greensboro Coliseum into Duke’s house.
“I love Greensboro,” he said. “It’s where I grew up. When I think of Greensboro, I think of the ACC.”
On the final day of the regular season, Duke did what it had to do and Carolina did what it’s done all season. Fade away.
For the top teams in the ACC, this is a week to get ready for what comes next. For the team at the bottom, it’s a week to get ready for next season.
