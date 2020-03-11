GREENSBORO — After a day of denial and hand-wringing, the ACC followed the lead of almost every sports organization in America and made the hard decision no one else in the state seemed to want to make.
The 67th ACC Tournament will go on without fans.
That decision didn’t come easily for the league, which was waiting for guidance from county health officials and state government officials, who never budged despite the entire sports nation taking the initiative in the face of the worsening coronavirus situation.
A long, strange day in American sports history will now give way to the strangest two weekends in Greensboro sports history.
As more and more sporting events and public gatherings announced cancellations, as more and more people came to their senses and banned fans from large coliseums and even outdoor events, state and local officials here appeared to be waiting for word from above.
Or at least Raleigh. Or Grandover.
County, state and league officials tried to stand steadfast behind a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency that recommended taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“The health and safety of North Carolinians is our top priority,” he said. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that North Carolina is prepared and responding to this virus, and this order helps us do that. Though we are still in the early stages in North Carolina, time is a valuable resource and we must work together to slow the spread while we can.”
Somehow, the idea of inviting 20,000 people into the Greensboro Coliseum all day, every day, this week in a blind ceremony of basketball over common sense, didn’t come across as ludicrous.
Inexorably, the cogs began to move late in the afternoon as the dominos fell all around us. After decisions from the NCAA, the NBA, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Ivy League, the Mid-American League and event planners from all over the country, the ACC finally had to make the decision on its own.
Basketball season will now move on without fans in the arena this week in the ACC Tournament and next week here in the NCAA Tournament. An ACC statement was released after 8 p.m.
“After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present,” the statement read.
A day earlier, a release from the league said the decision would be made after consulting with county and state health organizations and the governor.
That we were facing a full-blown health scare seemed to dawn slowly on our county and state health officials and our governor, all of whom seemed to point to the other as to whom had the final say.
Iulia Vann, the interim assistant health director of Guilford County, said this afternoon that the county was waiting before making any decisions.
“Right now, there is no guidance from CDC or the Department of Health and Human Services,” she said. “We’re also working with organizers of the events.”
So the conversations were happening in a circular fashion. And everyone in Greensboro was waiting for someone, anyone, to make the call.
Kelly Connor, a spokesperson with N.C. DHHS, said her department wouldn’t make the final decision to send fans home.
“I think that would have to come from the governor,” Connor said.
She, too, pointed to the recommendations outlined in the governor’s statement on Tuesday that suggested people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions absolutely avoid these events.
The governor's office said that though it's possible a decision would come from the governor, it was actually being left up to the ACC.
At some point, late in the day, the dance came to an end. The decisions by those outside the state and the league made the decision necessary and finally ended the folly of pretending the pandemic wasn’t yet a problem in North Carolina or in the Greensboro Coliseum, where fans were walking in and out of the arena at will, oblivious to the events swirling around them.
On the first night of the ACC Tournament, at halftime of the second game, a group of young parents had brought their infants onto the floor of the Coliseum where players had spent the day running, sweating and spitting onto the court.
They put their babies on the court and let them participate in a race, crawling on their bare hands and knees in hopes of winning a backpack for their parents.
It was insane. It was foolish, and it was a clueless attempt at entertainment by people who either didn’t agree with the health warnings or didn’t take them seriously.
At one point, the governor had told NPR that he himself would be attending the ACC Tournament.
By the end of the day, the league took control of a spiraling situation, called its member schools and released the statement. The tournament would go on without fans in the building.
Common sense, it turned out, was bigger than basketball and backpacks.
A spokesman said the governor would, in fact, not attend the ACC Tournament today..
Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.
