What the average professional tennis player at this week's Winston-Salem Open takes for granted, Duckhee Lee can only imagine.
The cheers from the crowd, the calling of the score, even the horns from the nearby trains just down the road from the Wake Forest Tennis Complex — they are the sounds everyone can hear.
Everyone except for Lee, the South Korean who is ranked No. 212 in the world. Lee was diagnosed as deaf at 2 years old. He hears nothing.
When people talk, all he sees is their lips moving. When the fans cheer a good shot he has made, he hears nothing. When his racket connects with the tennis ball and his sneakers squeak as he slides into a shot, again, nothing.
The 21-year-old Lee has spent most of his tennis career playing in Futures and Challenger tournaments, the so-called minor leagues of tennis, with many of them in Asia. He has won 10 Futures tournaments but has yet to win a Challenger title.
Lee admits that being unable to hear on the tennis court can sometimes be difficult, as well as frustrating.
"It is hard because I can't hear what the score is," he said through two translators, one of them being Soopin Jeon, his fiancée. "Sometimes that has been a problem. Occasionally I will forget the score. I just accept the fact that I can't hear and try to do my best. I try to focus on the match and concentrate the best that I can."
Lee was enrolled in a special school in South Korea for deaf students at the age of 4. But Lee's mother didn't like what she observed at the school.
"I wanted him to be integrated with normal people," said Park-Mi-ja in a 2016 interview with the New York Times. "When I saw older students at the deaf school, they only knew sign language, so when they took the bus, they had to communicate with the bus driver by writing something down. And when they become 18, 19 years old, the chances of getting a job are very limited for a person who only speaks sign language."
Lee's education continued at regular elementary, middle and high schools in his hometown of Jecheon, a city of 137,147 located in the north-central part of the country. He does not know how to sign but instead communicates simply by speaking and reading lips, but only in Korean.
"Only a few percent of the deaf students can be socialized with normal people, making their own money to live," Park said. "Most of them (in South Korea), they give up and go back and live with their parents and their parents have to take care of them. We just wanted Duckhee to be independent and live as a normal person."
Life today is anything but normal for Lee these days. In the past two weeks, he's played in a tennis tournament in Vancouver, B.C., practiced in New York City and arrived in Winston-Salem on Sunday for his first ATP Tournament. Jeon travels with him.
Lee is trying to learn English and already knows a few words.
"What time is it?" he said in English, as he pointed to his watch.
He went to his first tennis court at the age of 7 with his cousin and was immediately hooked. Fast forward 14 years later and Lee is living the dream, although he hasn't had as much success as he would have liked. When he arrived at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex for the first time, he was more than a little impressed.
"Compared to the Challenger level, this is so much better," he said. "I can't believe I am finally here, playing in an ATP Tournament."
Lee knows there is a stark difference between Challenger tournaments in places like Vancouver, Little Rock, Tallahassee and Charlottesville and ATP Tournaments such as the Winston-Salem Open.
"I know the ATP level and the Challenger level are very different, but it's still tennis and the opponents are still tennis players," he said. "I will try and approach this as just another match."
Lee recovered from a slow start to defeat Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland 7-6 (7), 6-1 for his first career ATP win. The match was delayed several hours by rain after Lee had taken a 7-6 (7), 5-1, 30-15 lead. Lee will play No. 3 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a second-round match Tuesday.
Lee, who will not play next week in the U.S. Open, has modest goals for the rest of the 2019 tennis season.
"I would like to win a Challenger tournament," he said. "But most of all I would like to continue playing at ATP tournaments."