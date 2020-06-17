For those itching to toss a baseball, the Winston-Salem Dash would love to help out.
The Class A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago White Sox is taking reservations from pairs to use the team's home field June 27.
The Dash is offering four time slots — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — for the usage of BB&T Ballpark that day. Twelve throwing pairs will be allowed per hour time slot. Reservations can be made by contacting Ayla Acosta at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.
The experience, which the Dash is calling its Play Catch on the Field event, is free. But reservations are required.
The Dash asks fans to bring their own baseball and gloves. That said, Dash staff will also provide baseballs when needed and sanitize them afterward.
"There is something special about being able to go out and play catch on a professional field,” said C.J. Johnson, president of the Winston-Salem Dash. “Our fans will have the opportunity to create their 'Field of Dreams' memory.”
Minor-league teams across the nation have tried to use their vacant spaces in unique ways. Many have allowed their outfields to become open-air restaurants.
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, announced May 28 that it would allow its stadium to be rented on Airbnb, hosting as many as 10 guests for $1,500 and allowing access to the clubhouse, batting cage and field.
According to WTOP News, all 33 available dates for the Blue Wahoos' home venue were filled in less than 24 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.