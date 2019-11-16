WALLBURG — A deep postseason run — the second in three seasons — came to an end for the Ledford soccer team. And, standing on the field at Panther Stadium on a windy Saturday night, Coach John Blake reflected on its finale.
Holly Springs Dixon, a fifth seed, defeated top-seeded Ledford 4-2 in the NCHSAA Class 2-A East Region semifinals. The Bulldogs had four second-half goals. Senior Owen Knight scored twice for Ledford — once in the first half off a penalty kick past goalkeeper Jacob Martin, about 17 minutes into the game.
The Panthers (23-2-1) were without Jeffrey Romero, who received a red card on Wednesday in the team's 2-1 win over No. 9 East Bladen. The Bulldogs (23-1-1) now advance to face the winner of No. 15 Thomasville and No. 3 Kill Devil Hills First Flight, with the game scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs' second-half performance halted the Panthers' playoff run in the fourth round — the deepest the team has advanced in the postseason. Ledford last appeared in the fourth round during the 2017 season, which ended in a 3-2 overtime loss to Morganton Patton.
For Blake, repeating that trip to the fourth round stood out. He said that groundwork was laid by 13 seniors on the team — a blown-up portrait of each player hung on a chain-link fence near the entrance to the stadium.
"I think we've started to build a soccer culture and a tradition of soccer here," said Blake, in his eighth year at the helm of the Panthers. "Between now and the last for our five years — it started with these boys and their brothers, really.
"Establishing a standard and holding each other to that standard."
And after Knight's first-half penalty kick, the Bulldogs managed a 1-1 tie with Nathan Whited scoring at 57:05. He kicked the ball in after it ricocheted off the hands of Walter Schneider, the Panthers' senior goalkeeper, who was blocking an initial shot from Samuel Ames.
Matthew Hardison followed with a goal, sinking a shot in the right corner past Schneider, just four minutes later as the Panthers trailed 2-1. Dixon had finally come alive.
"That talk at halftime — that woke us up," Whited said. "We didn't want that to be our last 40 minutes, so we really stepped it up."
Knight, however, tied it up off a throw-in from Jaden McCannon at 65:13. His shot sailed past Martin into the left corner of the goal. The crowd roared, as Knight briefly ran toward the sideline.
But Dixon bounced back. Hardison took a free kick with seven minutes remaining, and Benjamin Ames tipped it in the left corner of the goal as the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead.
Whited widened it off a free kick as well, after Benjamin Ames was tripped up by Alex Estrada. A shot in the left corner past Schneider sealed it with three minutes remaining.
"Well, we left the beach at 10 o'clock, this morning," Coach Kevin Hart of Dixon said. "So, we've been together for probably the past 10 or so hours. It's been a long, long day.
"I don't think there's nothing that we can't do when we put our mind to it, and focus and play with energy."
