Derek Jeter, now the chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins, is going to the Baseball Hall of Fame after a 20-year playing career.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP

Derek Jeter, whose early career in professional baseball included time in Greensboro during the 1992 and '93 seasons, has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. The vote came just one vote shy of unanimous Tuesday night.

A look at his career superlatives:

  • 14-time All-Star shortstop
  • Batted .310 in 20 seasons
  • 3,465 hits (No. 6 all-time)
  • Led the Yankees to five World Series titles
  • Yankees captain for his final 11 1/2 seasons
  • Batted .308 in 158 postseason games
  • 200 postseason hits is No. 1 all-time
  • 1996 American League rookie of the year

Jeter in Greensboro

1992

  • 11 games
  • Batted .243 (9-for-45)
  • 1 HR, 4 RBIs
  • 9 errors (48 chances)

1993

  • 128 games
  • Batted .295 (152-for-515)
  • 5 HRs, 71 RBIs
  • 56 errors (506 chances)
