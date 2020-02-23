wake forest demon deacons logo

With the help of Gina Conti, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team grabbed its second Big 4 win of the season with Sunday’s 82-79 overtime victory against North Carolina.

With the Demon Deacons (14-14, 7-10 ACC) trailing the Tar Heels (16-11, 7-9 ACC) 68-65 with 10 seconds remaining, Gina Conti brought the ball up the court. After surveying her options, the junior from Grove City, Ohio, pulled up on the left wing and made the game tying 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.

An Alexandria Scruggs layup at the 4:19 mark put Wake Forest up 70-68, and from that point the Demon Deacons never trailed.

A key stretch of six consecutive points from senior Alex Sharp helped boost the Wake Forest lead to 78-72.

After Conti drove the lane, she kicked it out to Sharp in the left corner. Sharp drilled the Demon Deacons’ second three of the game with 1:24 left, increasing the lead to six points.

