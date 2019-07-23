Wake Forest does not have a player on the preseason All-ACC team for the first time since the 2016 season.
The league released its poll for the preseason team Tuesday morning, and it featured a heavy dose of Clemson — which was voted the league favorite in results released Monday. The defending national champions represent 13 of 27 places on the team — 8 of 13 offensive positions and 5 of 11 defensive positions.
Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the runaway selection as preseason player of the year, garnering 127 of 173 votes. Second was his running back, Travis Etienne (24 votes), who was the league’s player of the year for last season. Three other players — Boston College running back AJ Dillon (15 votes), Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (six) and Florida State running back Cam Akers (one) — received votes.
Wake Forest’s defense features two of the top returning players in the league in linebacker Justin Strnad, whose 105 tackles last season are tied for the most among returning players, and cornerback Essang Bassey, who had the second-most passes broken up in the ACC last season.
Linebackers named to the team were Miami’s Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. Cornerbacks on the team were Virginia’s Bryce Hall, whose 122 votes were the most for a defensive player, and Clemson’s A.J. Terrell.
A second-team was not released.