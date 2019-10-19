76ers Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets forward Caleb Martin (10) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Jonah Bolden in the second half at Joel Coliseum on Friday.

 The Associated Press

Caleb Martin, a Davie County native, secured his roster spot with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Martin's contract was converted into a two-way contract, locking down a job with his home state team. 

Martin and his twin brother, Cody, have spent the preseason with the Hornets. While Cody has battled an ankle injury, Caleb has appeared in all five preseason games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game.

NBA teams are allowed to have two two-way contract players per season. Caleb will spend the bulk of his first professional season with the Hornets' D-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Two-way contracts allow the players to join the NBA team throughout the season but not exceed 45 days with the NBA club. 

Caleb is the second and final two-way contract signee for the Hornets. The first went to Robert Franks, a former Washington State guard who's also a rookie. 

Caleb went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, signing with the Hornets on July 31. Caleb and Cody spent their last two college seasons at Nevada. Caleb was first team all-Mountain West his junior year. The Martin twins led Nevada to a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2017-18 season and helped the program register back-to-back seasons of 29 victories. 

Caleb and Cody spent their first two seasons at N.C. State, then opted to transfer to Nevada and sit out the 2016-17 season. The Martins played at Davie County High School before transferring to basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.

Cody was a second-round draft pick for the Hornets. The twins were in Winston-Salem recently, when the Hornets hosted a preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct 11 at the Lawerence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 

NBA teams have to set their final rosters by Oct. 21. The NBA season starts the following day. 

