Caleb Martin, a Davie County native, secured his roster spot with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
Martin signed a multi-year deal with the Hornets, the team announced that night. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Martin’s deal is a partially guaranteed, three-year contract.
Martin and his twin brother, Cody, have spent the preseason with the Hornets. While Cody has battled an ankle injury, Caleb has appeared in all five preseason games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game.
Originally on Saturday, it was announced that Caleb had signed a two-way contract. The Hornets opted to signed Caleb to a new deal later in order to give the final two-way slot to Jalen McDaniels, who the Hornets took with the 52nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
NBA teams are allowed to have two two-way contract players per season. Two-way contracts allow the players to join the NBA team throughout the season but not exceed 45 days with the NBA club. Two-way signees spend most of their time with the team’s G-League affiliate. The Hornets’ G-League team is the Greensboro Swarm.
Charlotte’s first two-way contact went to Robert Franks, a former Washington State guard who's also a rookie.
Caleb went undrafted in July, signing with the Hornets at the end of that month. Caleb and Cody spent their last two college seasons at Nevada. Caleb was first team all-Mountain West his junior year.
The Martin twins led Nevada to a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2017-18 season and helped the program register back-to-back seasons of 29 victories.
Caleb and Cody played their first two seasons at N.C. State, then opted to transfer to Nevada and sit out the 2016-17 season. The Martins played at Davie County High School before transferring to basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.
Cody was a second-round draft pick for the Hornets. The twins were in Winston-Salem recently, when the Hornets hosted a preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct 11 at the Lawerence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
NBA teams have to set their final rosters by Oct. 21. The NBA season starts the following day.
