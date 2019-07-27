David Creed had a week that most people can only dream of.
Creed celebrated the birth of his second grandchild on Tuesday morning and capped off his week by winning the 20-lap Street Stock race Saturday night at Bowman Gray.
Creed's son, Jacob and Jacob's wife Allison, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Graylyn, who was born just four days before the race.
"It's been a tremendous week of ups and downs," David Creed said. "Both cars was destroyed last week. Monday night, I was at the hospital. I got an hour and a half sleep Monday night. My team was still working on the car when I was at the hospital with the baby. I wasn't going to miss that."
Creed took the lead early in the race and was able to hold off teammate Christian Joyce in Dylan Ward Racing.
"We finished up about 1 o'clock this morning with all the cars, getting them ready," David said. "Both cars was like they were when we left here last week. It says a lot for Dylan Ward Racing and all of my crew."
It was Davis Creed's first win since the season finale on Aug. 24, 2014. Jacob has won two times this season.
"That's three wins between the two of us and that's big," David said. "The Street Stock is really competitive. Jake is the only driver that's got more than one win. The rest of us have one win."
Jacob Creed started the race in second place in the points standings behind Jeremy Warren, but all he cared about was the birth of his daughter. And that his dad won.
"I love to win, but I don't ever show a lot of emotion," Jacob said. "But that was awesome right there. My car was torn up so bad last week. I didn't see my car until this morning because my wife delivered our baby on Tuesday morning. Dad has had 15 hours of sleep since last Sunday.
"And if anybody needed a win, I told him on my way down here, that I was going to do all I could to get him a win. And he got it. It's so sweet. I was tearing up in the car. It's been so long since he's won. He wanted to win so bad. He drove a great race and I couldn't be more proud of him."
Jacob added that he has a whole new love for his wife after delivering their daughter.
"I ain't never loved something. I love her and I love my wife. It's just a different love" Jacob said. "But you love your wife more when she does that for you. And then for my old man to get a win, it's just awesome."
Even though Joyce finished runner-up he and Jacob Creed joined David Creed in the winner's circle.
"That just tickles me to death," Joyce said. "I wanted to see him win more than anybody else out there. He really, really, really deserved it. I'm glad to see that."
The only hiccup was that Joyce was on David's tail, but with two laps left, third-place Brian Wall and Joyce bumped. That slight bump around turn 1 gave David the distance he needed to win comfortably.
"I don't run a rear-view mirror because a lot times you'll find yourself worrying about what's behind you instead of what's in front of you," David said. "So I just let the spotter tell me what's going on."
David said he had no idea what transpired between Joyce and Wall.
"I ain't got a clue," he said. "I don't want to drive any different based on who's behind me."
Joyce had no chance to chase down David Creed after the bobble around the turn.
"My spotter didn't get to me in time to let me know he was there," Joyce said. "I slid across his nose, and I done talked to Brian and apologized. That was all me."
David only had one regret.
"My grandson Case was here tonight," he said. "He was in my arms, so that's special. I told Jake the only way this night could be better if I had Graylyn, which is my granddaughter. Of course that's not possible.
"If I had one in both arms that would be the best, but I held her right before the we came to the race track tonight."
David said he was going out to eat to start the celebration.
"My celebration will probably be laying on couch (Sunday) and relax a little bit so I can go back to work Monday and be productive," he said.
Other winners Saturday were Lee Jeffreys, who won his first Modified race of the season after defeating Brandon Ward in the first 25-lap race. In the second 25-lap Modified race, Burt Myers won, defeating John Smith. And Tommy Neal won the 100-lap Sportsman race after defeating Derek Stoltz.