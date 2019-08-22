LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Winston-Salem Dash, trailing 4-3, exploded for six runs in the eighth on their way to a 9-4 win over the Lyncburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Calvin Falwell Field.
In the top of the eighth, Jameson Fisher's single scored JJ Muno and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Yeyson Yrizarri drew a bases-loaded walk, with Fisher scoring. Steele Walker followed with another bases-loaded walk, with Johan Cruz scoring to give the Dash a 6-4 lead. Tyler Frost then doubled to left, sending Tate Blackman, Yrizarri and Walker home to give the Dash a 9-4 lead.
Reliever Jose Nin of the Dash (67-55) picked up the win, improving his record to 5-3. Hillcats reliever Justin Garza absorbed the loss, falling to 6-9.
Winston-Salem travels to Potomac, Md. today to begin a three-game weekend series with the Nationals. First pitch tonight is scheduled for 7:05.