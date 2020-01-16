Dash logo
The Winston-Salem Dash unveiled a new logo Wednesday that’s designed to both reflect the city and the team’s ties to the Chicago White Sox.

The new logo features an intertwined “W” and “S” in descending order, in a similar fashion to Chicago’s “Sox” logo. The Dash’s colors remain the same: purple, black and white.

“We are excited to share our new logo with the community,” said President C.J. Johnson of the Dash. “We feel like this new look ties in the great history of professional baseball in Winston-Salem, while having a fresh look for the future.”

The Class A Advanced affiliate of the White Sox, the Dash is entering its 12th season.

