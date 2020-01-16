The Winston-Salem Dash unveiled a new logo Wednesday that’s designed to both reflect the city and the team’s ties to the Chicago White Sox.
The new logo features an intertwined “W” and “S” in descending order, in a similar fashion to Chicago’s “Sox” logo. The Dash’s colors remain the same: purple, black and white.
“We are excited to share our new logo with the community,” said President C.J. Johnson of the Dash. “We feel like this new look ties in the great history of professional baseball in Winston-Salem, while having a fresh look for the future.”
The Class A Advanced affiliate of the White Sox, the Dash is entering its 12th season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.