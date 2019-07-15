The Winston-Salem Dash took control in the first inning against Down East on Monday and cruised to a 3-0 victory.
Dash right fielder Craig Dedelow drove in the first run of the game on an RBI single to center field, scoring Mitch Roman to grab a 1-0 lead.
The next four innings were uneventful, much of that due to a strong performance from Winston-Salem pitcher Kade McClure, who threw five scoreless innings. McClure allowed six hits and struck out five Down East batters. This outing for McClure was good enough to lower his ERA to 1.83.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Dash gave themselves more of a cushion when catcher Carlos Perez singled on a line drive to center, scoring Steele Walker and giving the Dash a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Winston-Salem pitcher Luis Ledo relieved McClure and allowed only one hit.
The Dash put the final nail in the coffin in the top of the eighth when Perez reached base on a fielding error by Down East second baseman Josh Altmann. Dedelow crossed home plate, scoring the final run of the game and bringing the score to 3-0.
The Dash (49-41) have the day off today before a six-game homestand starts Wednesday against the Wilmington Blue Rocks at BB&T Ballpark. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.