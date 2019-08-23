WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Winston-Salem Dash rallied for four runs in the top of the 10th inning to top the Potomac Nationals 8-4 at Northwest Federal Field on Friday night.
In the bottom of the ninth, Potomac’s Ryan Zimmerman walked with the bases loaded, scoring Osvaldo Abreu from third to tie the score 4-4 and send the game to extra innings.
But the Dash plated four runs in the 10th. Carlos Perez doubled to start the inning and was driven home by Johan Cruz. Cruz advanced to third on an Andrew Vaughn single and scored on a Craig Dedelow double. One batter later, Mitch Roman connected for the team’s third double of the inning to send Vaughn home.
The Dash improved to 30-29 in the second half.
Potomac took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Dedelow hit his 15th homer of the season in the top of the fifth to put Winston-Salem on the board. The Dash took the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth, with Yeyson Yrizarri, Cruz and Vaughn scoring.
Winston-Salem starter Konnor Pilkington went six innings, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs. Will Kincanon (3-3) picked up the win in relief. The Dash bullpen combined for 13 strikeouts.
Winston-Salem (68-55 overall) faces Potomac in game 2 of the three-game series tonight.