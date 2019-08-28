Craig Dedelow, Andrew Vaughn, Steele Walker and Yeyson Yrizarri all homered in the Winston-Salem Dash's 12-3 win over the salem Red Sox on Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark.
Five different Winston-Salem hitters had multi-hit games, and the teams combined for 26 hits.
Johan Cruz scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first on a Jameson Fisher single. Dedelow homered in the fourth inning, his 17th of the season, to give the Dash a 2-0 lead.
Salem's Elih Marrero answered with a homer of his own in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the inning, Vaughn homered to center field for a 5-2 lead and the rout was on. Walker hits his 10th in the sixth inning and Yrizarri hit his third in the seventh inning.
Winston-Salem concludes its four-game series with Salem tonight at 7, also at BB&T Ballpark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.