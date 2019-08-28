Dash
Craig Dedelow, Andrew Vaughn, Steele Walker and Yeyson Yrizarri all homered in the Winston-Salem Dash's 12-3 win over the salem Red Sox on Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Five different Winston-Salem hitters had multi-hit games, and the teams combined for 26 hits.

Johan Cruz scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first on a Jameson Fisher single. Dedelow homered in the fourth inning, his 17th of the season, to give the Dash a 2-0 lead. 

Salem's Elih Marrero answered with a homer of his own in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the inning, Vaughn homered to center field for a 5-2 lead and the rout was on. Walker hits his 10th in the sixth inning and Yrizarri hit his third in the seventh inning.

Winston-Salem concludes its four-game series with Salem tonight at 7, also at BB&T Ballpark.

