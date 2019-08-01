Both teams combined for 26 hits as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Lynchburg Hillcats at home, 9-7, Thursday night.
The teams traded shots early in the contest. Lynchburg tallied three runs in the top of the first inning with runs from Tyler Freeman, Steven Kwan and Mitch Reeves.
However, Winston-Salem answered with six runs of their own in the bottom of the same inning. Andrew Vaughn's sacrifice fly scored Steele Walker, giving the Dash their first run. The home team tied the game with runs from Jonah Cruz and Craig Dedelow. JJ Muno singled to center field, scoring Carlos Perez and giving Winston-Salem the lead. The Dash saw two more runs from Jameson Fisher and Tate Blackman.
The Hillcats were able to cut the Winston-Salem lead down to one with a two-run homer from Luke Wakamatsu in the top of the second inning. Steele Walker answered with a two-run homer of his own in the third. Wakamatsu homered again in the top of the seventh to score Jonathan Laureano as well, making the score 9-7. Two groundouts and flyout in the top of the ninth sealed the game.
Winston-Salem had five pitchers come into the game out the bullpen. Jake Elliott started on the mound and pitched two innings before being replaced by Jacob Lindgren (W, 1-0) who earned the win. Lindgren went three innings, gave up zero runs and struck out five batters. He boasts a 1.50 earned run average. Kirk McCarty (L, 2-4) started for Lynchburg and sacrificed 10 hits and seven runs over two innings.
The Dash (57-47) will host the Carolina Mudcats tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be a part of the Fireworks Friday stadium event at BB&T Ballpark.