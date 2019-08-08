MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Tate Blackman hit a three-run home and finished with four RBIs as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-7 on Thursday night at TicketReturn.com Field.
The teams traded blows early. Johan Cruz scored on a double by Andrew Vaughn in the top firs for the first run of the game. Myrtle Beach’s Luke Reynolds gave the Pelicans the lead in the bottom of the inning with a double to center, sending Cam Balego and Miguel Amaya home.
Evan Skoug’s double in the top of the second scored Yeyson Yrizarri, tying the game at 2-2 for the Dash. Kevonte Mitchell hit his 12th homer of the season in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead for the Pelicans.
Winston-Salem was able to take the lead back in the third. Blackman homeed to left center, scoring Vaughn and Craig Dedelow. Blackman later hit a sacrifice fly to score Vaughn again, while teammate Jameson Fisher drove in Cruz, giving the Dash an 8-4 lead going into the fifth.
Just as momentum seemed to be in the Dash’s favor, Amaya hit a three-run homer to right center in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-7.
Will Kincanon picked up his sixth save of the season for the Dash.
The Pelicans’ Ben Zobrist, on a rehab assignment for the parent Chicago Cubs, homered in the third, a solo shot.
Winston-Salem (60-50) hosts the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight starting at 7 p.m. The game will be a part of the Fireworks Friday stadium event.