LYNCHBURG, Va. — Lynchburg scored early and often on Sunday to beat Winston-Salem 9-2 at City Stadium.
The Hillcats (17-19) got to Dash starter Konnor Pilkington (2-8) early in the game. He was tagged with the loss.
Jake Elliott relieved Pilkington and tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Dash before Lynchburg recorded three runs in the fifth against Jose Nin.
The Hillcats starter, Juan Hillman (4-10), was superb through the first six innings, allowing just three hits before the Dash (17-20) finally broke through in the seventh.
Carlos Perez, who finished with two hits, lined a single to left to begin the inning. Then, Jameson Fisher doubled to move Perez to third. Two batters later, Tate Blackman laced a run-scoring single to left to get the Dash on the board.
The Dash will return to BB&T Ballpark for a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday against the Hillcats. The Dash will have today off.
Following the three-game set with Lynchburg, the Dash will play host to the Carolina Mudcats for three games to round out the homestand.
The homestand finale on Sunday will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases presented by New Balance Winston-Salem will follow each of the weekend’s games. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at 336- 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.