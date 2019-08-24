WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Potomac’s Omar Meregildo scored the game’s lone run on a forceout as the Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Nationals 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday night. The Dash went out in order in the final five innings of the game.
Potomac outhit Winston-Salem, didn’t score its run until the bottom of the eighth inning.
Jonathan Stiever started for Winston-Salem and pitched six innings. He allowed six hits and struck out five batters.
The Nationals’ Carson Teel started and pitched seven innings while collecting three strikeouts. Luis Reyes (4-5) picked up the win.
Winston-Salem faces Potomac again today at 1:05 p.m.