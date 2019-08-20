LYNCHBURG, VA. — Despite being outhit, the Winston-Salem Dash picked up a 5-2 road win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night at Calvin Falwell Field.
Lynchburg’s Gavin Collins scored in the bottom of the second on a groundout to give the Hillcats an early 1-0 lead. Winston-Salem responded in the top of the third, when Tyler Frost’s sacrifice fly to left was deep enough to score both Evan Skoug and Tate Blackman. Blackman scored another run in the top of the fifth on an Andrew Vaughn groundout to give the Dash a 3-1 lead.
Skoug and Frost drove in Mitch Roman and Johan Cruz in the top of the sixth to round out Winston-Salem’s scoring.
Dash starter Zach Lewis got the win (6-6), pitching six innings and striking out six. Andrew Perez and Wyatt Burns were effective in relief, allowing no runs and adding a strikeout apiece.
In the loss, Hillcats starter Juan Mota (2-3) struck out six Winston-Salem batters over five innings. Manuel Alvarez added four strikeouts over the eighth and ninth innings.
Frost picked up two RBIs without getting a base hit. Cruz finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Winston-Salem returns to Calvin Falwell Field to face the Hillcats tonight at 6:30 p.m. This will be the second of their three-game series with Lynchburg. Winston-Salem travels to Woodbridge, Va., on Friday to face the Potomac Nationals.