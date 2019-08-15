ZEBULON — The Winston-Salem Dash set out looking for a three-game sweep on Thursday night and did just that, defeating the Carolina Mudcats 6-4 at Five County Stadium.
The Dash found their way onto the scoreboard right out of the gate, on a solo homer to center in the first by outfielder Tyler Frost. The homer was Frost’s 12th of the season and it gave Winston-Salem a 1-0 lead.
Carolina tied the game in the second inning, and after a scoreless third and fourth, the Mudcats took the lead in the fifth. Dash third baseman Yeyson Yrizarri made a fielding error, allowing a run to score and giving Carolina a 2-1 lead.
The Mudcats’ lead was short-lived.
Winston-Salem answering back in the sixth, exploding for four runs. Right fielder Mitch Roman came up with the bases loaded and drilled a line drive to right, sending Frost home for the second time and tying the game 2-2. The next batter, Dash shortstop Johan Cruz, delivered with a double to center, scoring Andrew Vaughn and Carlos Perez and giving the Dash a 5-2 lead.
The Mudcats scored twice in the sixth, narrowing the gap to 5-4, but the Dash tacked on another run in the seventh on a Jameson Fisher single that sent Frost home for the third time and made the score 6-4.
Winston-Salem pitchers Jacob Lindgren and Will Kincannon held Carolina scoreless over the final three innings to preserve the victory.
The Dash (63-53) return home to BB&T Field tonight to host the Potomac Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.