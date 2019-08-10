The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-4, despite a late comeback effort in the bottom of the ninth at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday night.
Down 5-1, Craig Dedelow and Jameson Fisher both struck out and left the Dash with only one shot to come back.
That’s when Tate Blackman homered to left field, which scored both Carlos Perez and JJ Muno.
Steele Walker grounded out to end the game.
Winston-Salem scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Fisher hit a double that sent Dedelow home.
The visitors got on the board in the top of the sixth. Chandler Taylor scored off a sacrifice fly by David Hensley, while Ruben Castro batted in Michael Papierski to give Fayetteville the lead.
The Woodpeckers added three more scores in the top of the seventh.
Cal Stevenson scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor, Ross Adolph scored off a wild pitch and Corey Julks ran home after a single from Enmanuel Valdez.
Cody Deason (W, 2-2) started for Fayetteville and got the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and struck out four batters.
Winston-Salem (60-52) hosts Fayetteville again today at 2:00 p.m. as part of the Family Sunday stadium event.
NOTES: The parent Chicago White Sox announced roster moves affecting the Dash:
•Lefty Caleb Frare was reinstated off Triple-A Charlotte’s injured list and transferred to Winston-Salem Frare pitched in five games for the White Sox this season.
•Lefty Taylor Varnell was promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis Varnell posted a 3.23 ERA in 20 starts with Kannapolis.
•Righty Kade McClure was placed on the injured list McClure posted a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts for the Dash this year.