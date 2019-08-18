After trailing early, Winston-Salem rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-1 win over the Potomac Nationals on Sunday at BB&T Ballpark.
The Dash (65-54) sported its Rayados jerseys for the fifth time this season as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” initiative.
On the mound through six innings, Taylor Varnell earned his first victory in what was only his second start with the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The left-hander, who was called up from the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators on Aug. 10, threw five strikeouts while allowing four hits.
Potomac struck early in the top of the first with its only run of the afternoon against Varnell (1-1). With one out, Cole Freeman doubled to center. KJ Harrison followed with a double of his own, bringing home Freeman for the Nationals (59-64) to take a 1-0 lead.
The Rayados responded in the bottom of the fifth with two outs on the board. With Nationals starter Jackson Tetreault on the mound, Mitch Roman singled for Tyler Frost to reach home from second.
Tied at 1-1 and Andrew Vaughn walked to first, Craig Dedelow singled to right for Roman to score. Carlos Perez followed with a double for 2 RBIs off a pitch from Francys Peguero, who entered in relief for Tetreault (2-2).
Winston-Salem is set to begin a three-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday.