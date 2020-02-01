The Carolina Thunderbirds are staring their longest losing streak of the season in the face after being swept by the Danbury Hat Tricks over the weekend, losing on Saturday 7-4.
During the first period, it looked like the Thunderbirds were going to be able to end the losing skid, taking a 2-0 lead off goals from Daniel Klinecky and Jay Kenney. The Thunderbirds then allowed a goal very early into the second period, with Shayne Morrissey opening up the scoring for Danbury.
It didn’t take long for the Thunderbirds to get the goal back, with Petr Panacek scoring only four minutes later to push the lead back to two goals. Then came a scoring barrage from Hat Tricks that left Carolina in its dust.
Casper Dyrssen scored the first of his two goals five minutes into the second period, followed up by a goal from Vladyslav Gavrik in the closing minutes before the third intermission to tie the game before the second intermission.
Danbury continued the onslaught of goals in the final period, scoring four in the first 12 minutes, enough to give them the 7-4 win.
Danbury was led by Shayne Morrissey’s 3 points, including two goals.
Daniel Klinecky led the Thunderbirds with four points on three assists and a goal.
Carolina will look to snap its losing skid when they return home against the Watertown Wolves on Friday.
The two-game series will begin Friday at 7:35 p.m. inside the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.
