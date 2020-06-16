web nascarinfo 061720

Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., in 2017.

 The Associated Press

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among three drivers selected for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

  • 26 wins in Cup Series
  • Two championships in current Xfinity Series
  • Team owner in Xfinity Series
  • NBC Sports analyst

Mike Stefanik

  • 74 Whelen Modified Tour wins
  • Truck Series rookie of the year, 1999
  • Died in September in plane crash at age 61

Red Farmer

  • Three-time Late Model Sportsman (now Xfinity) series champion
  • One Modified series championship
  • At age 87, still competes at short tracks

Ralph Seagraves

  • 2021 Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to NASCAR
  • R.J. Reynolds marketing chief

