Craig Engels doesn't consider himself a very patient person, but in the case of his dream to be in the Olympics he can wait.
“It’s a bummer for everyone involved, but there are bigger things happening to people than this,” Engels said about the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Engels, 25, who is from Pfafftown and is a Reagan graduate, was one of the favorites to make the team in U.S. Olympic team in the 1,500 meters. His chance to make the U.S. team, however, will have to wait until next year. He will have to try and make the team through the Olympic trails, which will likely be rescheduled for next year.
The Olympics have been postponed until 2021, leaving Engles and everybody else in a wait-and-see mode as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down just about everything.
The good news for Engels, who is living and training in Portland, Oregon, is he is still running for a Nike-sponsored team. He’s also still being coached by Pete Julian, a former coach of the former Nike Oregon Project.
“I’m thankful to still be employed and able to do my job during this time,” Engels said about being able to continue to train and hopefully race some more later this summer.
Engels, who ran at N.C. State and Mississippi where he was an All-America, is staying positive about the Olympics being postponed.
“I’m going to stay focused on making the Olympics next year and get stronger and be more fit than I ever have before,” said Engels, who in July of 2019 won the 1,500 meters in the USATF Outdoor Championships by edging Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist.
Engels said he’s doing his part to stay inside except for his training runs. He hopes that others are at least getting outside to get some sort of exercise but to do it with social distancing.
“It’s a strange time,” he said, “but there is no better chance to get outside and exercise for the average person. Hopefully after all of this is done, the world is a healthier place.”
