Craig Engels, a former track star at Ole Miss and Reagan High School, won the 1,500 meters at the USATF Outdoor National Championships in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.
Engels, who runs for the Nike Oregon Project, ran in 3:44.93 to edge Matthew Centrowitz who finished in 3:44.97. Centrowitz was the gold medalist in the event in 2016.
With the win, Engels, 25, qualified for his second world championships. Engels, a Winston-Salem native, will represent the United States in the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
In Feburary of 2018, he qualified for the World Indoor Championships that were held in England. That was Engels first championships, where he ended up finishing seventh.