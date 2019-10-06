Qatar Athletics Worlds

Former Reagan High School standout Craig Engels (third from right) placed 10th in the 1,500 finals at the World Championships on Sunday.

 The Associated Press

Craig Engels, a former track standout at Reagan High School, wrapped up a year of career milestones. The Winston-Salem native placed 10th in the 1,500-meter final at the IAAF’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Engels finished with a time of 3:34.24, as Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya placed first. He clocked in at 3:29.26, claiming the country’s fifth straight gold medal in the event. Engels earned a spot in the final after placing fourth with a time of 3:36.69 in his semifinals heat Friday.

For Engels, who joined the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 following collegiate stints at both N.C. State and Mississippi, it was his first appearance at the World Outdoor Championships. That resulted from a season of success, which included a 1,500-meter title at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Iowa back in July.

Engels, who graduated from Reagan in 2012, also claimed his first USATF Indoor Championship title in the mile. That occurred in February in Staten Island, N.Y.

It’s the second time Engels has qualified for a world championships. He made an appearance at the World Indoor Championships in 2018, finishing seventh.

