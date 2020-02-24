I want to try to warn all Winston-Salem State fans and alumni about this week’s CIAA Tournament in Charlotte. The warning is simple — the Rams can win the tournament.
It’s been a long time since this much optimism has flowed through the Gaines Center and around the program, but Cleo Hill Jr. has assembled a team that is picture perfect to make a run this week.
One of the best aspects of this team: It plays defense, and it plays defense very well. Defense travels well and that's the formula Hill and the Rams have used to earn a 16-10 overall record and a No. 2 seed as co-champions of the Southern Division.
What is unique is the Rams aren’t a big team, but they don’t have to be if they continue to use that quickness to get rebounds. With the exception of Mason Harrell, who is a great shot blocker, the Rams don’t have a lot of size, with four guards and Harrell usually on the floor at the same time.
The Rams will try to win their 12th CIAA title in school history and have picked up a lot of momentum thanks to Saturday’s heart-pounding win in overtime over Livingstone. It’s just what the Rams needed as they head into the tournament.
The Rams will play Thursday at 9 p.m. against the Bowie State-Livingstone winner. If the Blue Bears and Roger Ray get past a very good Bowie State team, then the Rams and Blue Bears can go at it again Thursday night. That would be good theater for sure.
One of the announcements coming out of Charlotte today will be the All-CIAA teams and the players of the year. Robert Colon, a four-year starter, is in contention for player of the year. He’s one of the top scorers in school history and ranks seventh all-time.
The women’s team is also hoping to keep the momentum it has built with Saturday’s win over Livingstone. With so many injuries this season it’s a miracle that Coach L’Tona Lamonte guided the Rams to third place in the Southern Division. I’m sure she won’t get the credit she deserves but she would be my coach of the year.
Both teams will look ahead this week to hopefully sticking around in their tournaments in Charlotte. The Rams women play Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Claflin in a first-round game.
And finally, one of the fun things I was able to put together earlier this month in time for the tournament was a look at all 11 of the previous WSSU CIAA titles.
The men’s tournament turns 75 this week, and the Rams, thanks to the late Big House Gaines, have quite a legacy in the conference. Gaines won eight CIAA titles while Rick Duckett won two titles and Bobby Collins won the last title for WSSU eight years ago.
If the Rams go ahead and win three straight games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to win the tournament, it will be quite a turnaround. Hill’s late father, the great Cleo Hill Sr., won two titles as a player under Gaines, and the father-son championship story would be a great one to write.
So buckle up Rams' fans, you've been warned. And remember to hydrate this week.
