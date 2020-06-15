There’s been no slowdown in recruiting at Winston-Salem State, especially for Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his staff.
Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith, who are Hill’s assistant coaches, have been doing plenty of work in adding talent to an already-talented team. The latest is a post player who will hopefully bring experience (he’s a 21-year-old freshman).
While the incoming class has four players signed, I’ve heard the class isn’t finished. There may be more pieces to add as the summer continues.
You have to give credit to Hill and his staff. The Rams went 19-10 and won the CIAA title and they are pushing to improve even more.
WSSU’s football schedule is still intact but how long it stays that way is anybody’s guess. One of the scenarios that could play out: WSSU would not play its three nonconference games to start the season and would, instead, have a seven-game conference season.
There’s been speculation about the MEAC looking for more schools with Hampton, N.C. A&T and Florida A&M having either left the conference or leaving soon. Etienne Thomas, the school's athletics director, made it clear WSSU is just fine in Division II and in the CIAA.
Looking ahead to this week, I will have a lengthy Zoom interview with quarterback Dominique Graves and his twin brother, Kendyl, who is WSSU’s best offensive lineman. The two have been working at home in Graham helping their parents do plenty of chores around the house.
The twins will be juniors this season and they will be crucial to the team’s success.
Stay safe out there.
