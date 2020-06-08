Coach L’Tona Lamonte of Winston-Salem State’s women’s basketball team isn’t going anywhere.
That was the message that Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, delivered when she was asked about Lamonte’s contract extension. Lamonte, a Winston-Salem native and a WSSU, graduate guided the Rams to the CIAA Tournament semifinals this past season. Her four-year contract she originally signed was through June 1.
The run to the CIAA Tournament semifinals was the deepest run of her four seasons as coach of the Rams.
“She will be back,” Thomas said last week. “She’s here for the long haul and I told her she can’t go anywhere and no school can talk to her. She’s an alum and is from Winston-Salem and her and family are entrenched here so I’m excited about the future.”
Thomas said she couldn’t talk specifics about the contract, but said Lamonte has done a great job in guiding the women's program.
“I talked with Dr. (Elwood) Robinson (WSSU’s chancellor) and we both agreed that what she’s done in her time at this school is what we strive for,” Thomas said.
Lamonte said she’s excited about where the program is going and getting the contract extension is part of the process.
“I really love it here and I’m not trying to leave,” Lamonte said. “We know it takes a while to keep building but we want to be ready and I think the future is very bright.”
Lamonte’s team had the highest cumulative grade point average this past season among all the programs at WSSU. In two of her four seasons her program has had the highest GPA.
“Our players know that academics is a big part of it and they work hard in the classroom to achieve that success,” Lamonte said.
In her four seasons, Lamonte is 58-56 and despite her team suffering multiple injuries this past season got all the way to the CIAA Tournament semifinals. They ended up losing to Fayetteville State, the eventual tournament champions.
One of those key players who missed most of last season was Amaya Tucker, and she’s expected back this season. Tucker, a redshirt sophomore, was the CIAA rookie of the year her freshman season.
Lamonte’s recruiting efforts have also paid off by signing Tyliah Burns, Kennedi Simmons and Taniah Wilkins, who were all stars on their high-school teams this past season.
Burns and Simmons were each named player of the years by their local newspapers. Burns was the South Carolina Player of the Year by the Augusta Chronicle and Simmons was the player of the year by the Greensboro News & Record.
Lamonte said she was continuing to recruit and could add one or two transfers that would give the Rams more experience.
“You have to also go after transfers and junior college players if you want to compete in the CIAA,” Lamonte said. “I thought at one time you could just look at high-school players but that’s not the case. You need balance between transfers and the high-school kids.”
The Rams suffered minimal losses from last season’s team that went 15-16 losing point guard Jahlia Williams and Taylor Daniels. They also lost shooting guard Teara Johnson, who graduated early and will play her final season at Virginia State while working toward her master’s degree.
“We’re excited about who we have signed and how our overall recruiting is going,” Lamonte said.
Lamonte said she will have one of the biggest recruiting classes she’s had.
“We are still working on a couple of others to bring in so we are just waiting on some paperwork,” Lamonte said.
Thomas did not say how long Lamonte’s contract has been extended but it’s believed to be for three more years.
