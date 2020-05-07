Karron Jeter, a rising senior defensive lineman at Winston-Salem State, knows he has to continue to work out with football season hopefully around the corner.
Jeter, a former Mount Tabor star, is doing the best that he can with the resources he has.
“I’m doing a lot of track work because I can find one easily here in Winston-Salem,” said Jeter, a starter last season for the Rams who will likely be one of the leaders on defense this fall. “It’s just hard to find anywhere to lift weights during this pandemic.”
The solution for Jeter and the other players for the Rams is doing plenty of weight-bearing work with push-ups, pull-ups and even some plank work.
One luxury as well for Jeter is his uncle has a set of free weights at his house so he has been able to lift occasionally.
Helping the Rams navigate this odd time where everybody has been at home for roughly the last six weeks has been Marc Heinecke, the strength and conditioning coach at WSSU. Heinecke is in charge of all the athletes workout programs, and he’s also making sure the volleyball players are getting their work in. Right now, he's focused on the fall sports athletes.
With on-line exams ending this week at WSSU, Jeter says he’ll have more time to dedicate to keeping his body in workable shape in preparation for preseason camp in August. The good news for Jeter, who is 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, is he’s maintained his weight since packing up his dorm room and going back home after campus was closed in mid-March.
“My mom keeps me busy with plenty of chores,” Jeter joked. “She also is working from home so that’s just kind of been our routines since this all started.”
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, has kept the team together through weekly Zoom meetings. It’s something that Jeter looks forward to so he can see his teammates and talk with them thanks to technology.
“It’s nice to see the guys even if it’s through Zoom, and I do think it’s kind of keeping us together,” Jeter said. “That team chemistry is so important.”
The Rams had no spring practice and once they got home from spring break during were told to clear out their dorm rooms as campus was closing as the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold.
To keep Heinecke informed with his progress, Jeter and his teammates are constantly sending videos of their workouts. There’s also a Google document they all can open to see what their daily workouts might be.
“The good thing is I can see who has been checking the document and who hasn’t,” Heinecke said. “But I like what I’ve seen because they all seem to be embracing it. There’s just so much that’s different now because we all can’t see each other and be in the weight room at the same time.”
Jeter, who was in on 34 tackles last season with three sacks, says that the Rams are just like all the other programs in the country where players can only workout on their own. Summer school at WSSU has been moved to all on-line classes so there’s no chance of a few players taking classes on campus and also utilizing the team’s weight room at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Heinecke says he’s not sure when the weight room will be open again on campus, but hopes that by June 1 local YMCA’s and other gyms will open.
“If guys have access to lifting this summer anything will help because you really do lose that strength after two or three weeks away from it,” Heinecke said.
Heinecke hopes that WSSU’s players are not staying too close to the refrigerator during the pandemic, but he worries more about the summer months.
“We still have most of May and all of June and July so I hope they continue to do the work to be in shape for when camp opens,” Heinecke said.
Jeter admits he’s getting anxious because there’s been no timetable as to when they can be back on campus.
“Football season will be here in no time so we just are hoping to get a green light sometime this summer about what’s going to happen,” Jeter said.
Jeter said he remains confident that there will be a football season this fall. The Rams went a disappointing 4-6 last season, their first losing season since going 1-10 in 2009.
“Of course our expectations are high,” Jeter said. “We are hoping to all be on the same page and we want to work hard this summer. We’ll just have to do it a little differently and do it a lot on our own but I think everybody is ready for that challenge.”
