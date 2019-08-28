WSSUW

Coach L'Tona Lamonte's women's team will open the season with two exhibition games against Division I N.C. Central and Elon.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

2019-20 WSSU Women's Schedule: Nov. 3 - N.C. Central (exh.), Roanoke, Va., 3 p.m.; Nov. 5 - at Elon (exh.); Nov. 9 - vs. Notre Dame College (at Insitute, W.Va.), 6 p.m.; Nov. 10 - at West Virginia State, 3 p.m.; Nov. 12 - Converse, 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 15 - Piedmont International, 4 p.m.; Nov. 20 - at West Liberty State, 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 23 - Bowie State, 2 p.m.; Nov. 25 - Lincoln (Pa.), 5:30 p.m.; Dec. 2 - at Claflin, 5:30 p.m.; Dec. 7 - at Elizabeth City State, 2 p.m.; Dec. 12 - at Virginia State, 5:30 p.m.; Dec. 14 - at Virginia Union, 2 p.m.; Dec. 21 - St. Aug's, 2 p.m.; Jan. 1, at USC Aiken, 4 p.m.; Jan. 4, at Bowie State, 2 p.m.; Jan. 9 - Virginia State, 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 11 - Va. Union, 2 p.m.; Jan. 13 - Elizabeth City State, 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 20 - Claflin, 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 25 - Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.; Jan. 27 - at Shaw, 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 30 - J.C. Smith, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 1 - at Liv-ingstone, 2 p.m.; Feb. 3 - at Lincoln (Pa.), 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 8 - at Saint Aug’s, 2 p.m.; Feb. 10 - Shaw, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 15 - at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.; Feb. 19 - at Johnson C. Smith, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 22 - Livingstone, 2 p.m.; Feb. 24-29 - CIAA Tournament in Charlotte

