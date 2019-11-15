wss

Brandi Segars

 By John Dell Winston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem State's women dominated Piedmont International winning 98-56 on Friday afternoon at the Gaines Center.

The Rams (3-1) had five players score in double figures led by Brandi Segars with 16 points and five rebounds. Melody Prichard came off the bench to score 15 points with Taylor Daniels chipping in with 12 points. Amaya Tucker and Jahlia Williams each had 11 points.

All 12 players on Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s roster scored in the game as the Rams shot 46 percent and were an impressive 30 of 32 from the free throw line (94 percent).

LeQnzerrea Grubbs led Piedmont International (0-2) with 15 points and Alysia McLeod added eight points.

The Rams will play a nonconference game on Wednesday at West Liberty.

